“Until proven otherwise they are alive!” the investigations into the missing boyfriends and how the searches for the case are progressing

The search for the two is not over yet missing boyfriends from the evening of Saturday 11 November. Unfortunately, no one has any news about Giulia Cecchettin and her ex Filippo Turetta and obviously for their family members, these are days of great anxiety and anguish.

The 22-year-old is expected to discuss her opinion tomorrow, Thursday 16 November thesis. On the date he had also brought her computer with him, perhaps because he wanted to do it light to his friend.

Giulia and Filippo met many years ago and in the end, they decided to get together. The girl lost her mother last year and in August of this year, she had decided to to interrupt that relationship.

Her ex, however, from what some relatives say, did not accept the end of the story. In fact, they say that in recent times it was sad and barely ate. Nobody knows what happened to him.

Family members of both boys are united and they’re trying to do all the roll calls and stay together. A investigatorwhen speaking about the investigation of the case, said:

The agents are searching all the territories relentlessly. There is only one absolute priority: finding the two boys alive. Until proven otherwise they are alive for us.

Missing boyfriends: the investigations and how the facts unfolded

On Saturday he had an appointment with his friend. She left her home in Vigonovo at 18. Subsequently she boarded Filippo’s Fiat Punto and together they went to McDonald’s, which is located in the shopping center of Marghera.

The last signal from his phone is from 10.43pm, when he responded to a message from his sister. From that moment on, silence. The boy’s phone also turns out to be worn out. The last sign was given after hooking a cell to Ditcharound 11.30pm.

A neighbor of the Cecchettins said he had heard some yell out, from inside a car and who also called the Carabinieri. However, when the officers intervened, the boys were gone in nothing. The family members in various appeals said: “Come home, we’ll be waiting for you!”