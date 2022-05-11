Attention soap opera lovers, comes to television the LIVE ONLINE premiere of “Until money do us part”Colombian fiction that had its first release in 2006. With Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez as its new protagonists, viewers are getting ready this week for its arrival on international TV.

What is “Until Money Do Us Part” about?

“Hasta que la plata nos separe” is the new Colombian production with Carmen Villalobos in the leading role. Photo: Telemundo

With Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinez, giving life to Alejandra Maldonado and Rafael Mendez, Audiences will see two characters from opposite worlds connect in the most unlikely way: a car accident. From that day on, both must help each other. With Rafael contracting a millionaire debt with Alejandra, both agree on a contract where they must work together. That will cause love and hate to flourish.

Trailer for “Until Money Do Us Part”

What is the character of Carmen Villalobos in “Until silver separates us”?

The actress plays Alejandra Maldonado, an elegant woman with refined tastes and a successful sales manager at the Ramenautos car dealership. She manages and motivates the group of salespeople of the company and it is thanks to her character and knowledge that they achieve her goals. Her life will take a turn when her destiny crosses her with Rafael (Sebastián Martínez) in a tragic accident and, from then on, her lives are no longer masses.

Carmen Villalobos returns to television giving life to a successful businesswoman in “Hasta que la plata nos separe”. Photo: Telemundo

Release date of “Until money do us part”

“Until silver do us part” has its World premiere this Tuesday, May 10 at 9:30 pm in Colombia on Canal RCN. In the United States it will be through Telemundo.

How to watch “Until money do us part” live?

Chapter 1 of “Until money do us part” It can be seen this Tuesday, May 10 via RCN LIVE in Colombia at 9:30 pm (local time). To watch the premiere online and for free, you must enter https://www.canalrcn.com/senal-en-vivo/.

Who is the bow tie from “Until money do us part”?

Julieth Pardau is the new ‘bow tie‘ from “Until Money Do Us Part”. In the first version of him, this character was played by actress Liliana González.

“Until money do us part” – cast

Carmen Villalobos as Alejandra

Stephania Duque as Milena

Fabián Ríos as The Dandy

Gregorio Pernía as Luciano

Julian Arango as Mariano

Juliana Galvis as Karen

Juliette Pardau as Vicky ‘The Bow Tie’

Sebastian Martinez as Mendez

Laura Flores as Clemencia

Lorna Cepeda as Rosaura