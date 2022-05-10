Viewers will finally be able to see one of the most anticipated comedy telenovelas of the season: “Until money do us part”the remake of the 2006 plot, this time starring Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez.

Both will give life to Alejandra Maldonado, a brilliant and sophisticated executive, and Raphael Mendez, a creative and friendly salesman, whom life and destiny will bring together.

Trailer for “Until Money Do Us Part”

What will we see in “Until money do us part”?

Alejandra Maldonado, an elegant and sophisticated woman, is a successful sales manager for the car dealership Ramenautos. Thanks to her character and knowledge, she manages to reach her goals every month. Her life will take a turn when she meets Rafael.

After getting involved in a car accident, both will sign an agreement, which consists of Rafael paying his millionaire debt with Alejandra working for her. That will cause love and hate to flourish.

“Until silver do us part”: differences with the first version

Although it maintains certain similarities to the plot written by Fernando Gaitán, this new production has been renewed and adapted to the present. Their characters will be represented by famous actors and actresses in Colombia such as Gregorio Pernía, Juliette Pardau, Lorna Cepeda, Julián Arango, Marcela Benjumea, among other great and renowned artists.

Release date of “Until money do us part”

“Until silver do us part” will have its world premiere this Tuesday, May 10 at 9:30 pm in Colombia on Canal RCN. In the United States it will be through Telemundo.

“Until money separates us” is the new Colombian production with Carmen Villalobos in the leading role. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch “Until money do us part” live?

Chapter 1 of “Until money do us part” It can be seen this Tuesday, May 10 via RCN LIVE in Colombia from 9:30 pm (local time). To watch the premiere online and for free, you must enter https://www.canalrcn.com/senal-en-vivo/.