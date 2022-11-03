Last May, “Hasta que la plata nos separe” arrived on Telemundo as part of its most anticipated premieres. Starring Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinezthe soap opera took up a story that in 2006 was led by Victor Hugo Cabrera and Marcela Carvajal.

After passing through the American chain, the production has now reached Netflix, a platform on which it has positioned itself as the most viewed and has even managed to surpass the success of the moment “Monster: the story of Jeffrey Dahmer”.

Among the popular actors who are part of the cast of “Until silver separates us”, it is worth highlighting the presence of two historical interpreters of Colombian cinema and television: Julian Arango and Lorna Cepeda. Followers of this type of stories are more than happy to see them together again on screen, after both having been part of “Betty, la fea”, an iconic soap opera on international television.

Lorna Cepeda in “Until money do us part”

The actress brings to life Rosaura Echevarri, a woman who likes to appear what she is not and uses her best phrases to achieve sales at Ramenautos, her place of work. She presents herself to others as someone who is happily married and the mother of two children, who, they say, “works so as not to get bored at home.”

Lorna Cepeda as Rosaura Echeverri. Photo: Telemundo

But soon the truth will be discovered: her husband left her to go with a younger woman and left her penniless.

In “Betty, the ugly”, Lorna Cepeda gave life to Patricia Fernández.

Julián Arango as Marino Castaño

in the soap opera, Julián Arango gives life to the best seller of “Ramenautos”. Under the image of an innocent man, he uses his cunning for business and does everything possible to achieve what he wants.

Julián Arango as Marino Castaño. Photo: Telemundo

A cheater like him alone, Marino is behind the position of Alejandra, Carmen Villalobos’s character, who runs the car sales company.

What is “Until Money Do Us Part” about?

With Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Martinez giving life to Alejandra Maldonado and Rafael Mendez, Audiences will see two characters from opposite worlds connect over a car accident. From that day on, both must help each other. With Rafael contracting a millionaire debt with Alejandra, they make a contract where they must work together.