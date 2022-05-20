The owners of web pages that reside or are registered in the Region of Murcia, whether they are companies, associations, groups or individuals, have the opportunity to participate in the XIV edition of the

TRUTH Web Awards until this Monday. Readers who wish to propose their candidates can also propose their candidates, provided that their owners meet the requirements mentioned in the bases (accessible from the website Premioswebmurcia.laverdad.es).

As always, all the sites presented have a descriptive file with a link within the contest website. Being part of this initiative is completely free. All you have to do is access the registration form and indicate the web address of the candidate, the name of the entity or person who owns it and of the agency or individual that has created the page and a brief description of it.

To all this we must add a screenshot. All these ingredients make up the tab of the ‘site’ presented. LA VERDAD announces these trophies as every year, seeking to recognize the work of Murcians on the net and trying to focus on the most original websites, of the highest quality or that offer especially useful services for the citizen in an environment in which it is not always easy to highlight.

six categories



The candidates can present themselves to one of the six categories that make up the contest: companies, ‘e-commerce’, ‘start-ups’, associations, leisure or service websites and personal pages or blogs. Except in the latter case, it is necessary to have your own domain. The XIV edition of the LA VERDAD Web Awards is possible thanks to the sponsorship of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, the Murcia City Council, CaixaBank and Gesa Mediación and the collaboration of ENAE, Biku, Carrillo Asesores and Timur.