Tourism does not finish consolidating the figures prior to the pandemic, although it remains close. Between January and March, 13.7 million foreign tourists visited Spain, 3.5% less than in the same period of 2019. Despite this, the recovery continues: if this data is compared with that of 2022, the increase in visitors is 41.2%. Another favorable point for the sector is spending per traveler, which grew by 11.9% compared to the same pre-pandemic period and 44.7% more than in the first quarter of last year. These data are collected in the Survey of Expenditure and Tourist Movements at Borders (FRONTUR) published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

During the month of March alone, people who traveled to Spain left 6,657 million euros, which represents an increase of 31.1% compared to the same month in 2022, when it was 5,077 million. Taking the third month of the year separately, the number of visitors also grew, specifically 5.3 million international tourists arrived, 20.1% more than in the same period of the previous year. The United Kingdom contributes the most to this figure, with 1.1 million tourists, followed by Germany and France. The first contributed 673,584 visitors and the second, 613,323.

The British, German and French are traditionally the main source markets and in all three cases the figures have improved compared to last year. If the first three months of 2023 are assessed as a whole, the trend continues: the main source countries are the United Kingdom (with almost 2.6 million tourists and an annual increase of 46.7%), France (more than 1, 7 million and an increase of 31.5%) and Germany (with almost 1.7 million tourists, 29.8% more). The United Kingdom is also the country with the highest accumulated spending up to March (16.6% of the total), followed by Germany (11.7%) and, in this case, the Nordic countries (8.9%).

The increase in spending responds in part to the general increase in costs, which has boosted the prices of tourist services and the prices of restaurants. The activity in which tourists invest the most money in leisure activities, this branch accounts for 21.9% of total spending and grows 35.5% compared to last year. The following items that require the most investment are spending on international transport and spending on accommodation, which eat up 20.6% and 17.0% of traveler budgets respectively.

Hotels continue to be the most popular type of accommodation and 58.4% of people choose them over other options. The growth of non-market accommodation stands out, which increased its popularity by 40.8%. The latter are those accommodations in which a monetary transaction does not mediate, for example, second homes owned, residences of friends or relatives. In this area, spending per traveler is the lowest and the average duration of the trip is one of the longest.

