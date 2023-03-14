Short circuit ended the lives of 4 minors and a woman in SLRC, Sonora

Hermosillo, Sonora.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) activated the Sound Amber Alert for the search of Brissa Fernanda Mendoza Lara, 17 years old, who He disappeared nine days ago in the city of hermosillo.

The teenager left on March 4 from her home located in the colony March 4, located north of the capital of Sonora, and until now its whereabouts are unknown. It is considered that your integrity could be in jeopardy.

#find #support #Brissa #Fernanda #returns #home #safely