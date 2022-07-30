Like every month, Netflix incorporated new titles into its catalog for the different tastes and preferences of its users. Among the novelties of April came up to the skythe new Spanish streaming movie.

The spotlight falls on Miguel Herranactor internationally known for his performance in La casa de papel.

Up to Heaven trailer

What is Up to Heaven about?

Angel (Miguel Herran) He is a young man without resources who aims to have a better life. Living in a neighborhood where violence is a daily occurrence, he will see in this scenario an opportunity that he is not willing to miss. The robbery in a jewelry store will be just the beginning of a journey with no return.

What happened at the end of Up to Heaven?

In a bitter decision, and despite the fact that he is in love with Estrella, Ángel (Miguel Herrán) marries Sole, Rogelio’s daughterin order to have a better position among the robbers.

After being captured more than once, Ángel manages to be freed by the actions of Mercedes, a corrupt lawyer who works with him. Poli reappears in his life, who offers him a deal to take the money seized by the authorities.

Up to heaven, the new Spanish Netflix movie. Photo: Netflix

With the plot jumping two years, we see Ángel still married with a child. Eager to grow, he contacts Mercedes to start laundering money. At the same time, the young man plans to rob Chinese gangsters, but everything goes wrong and the Police launch a raid.

In one swift action, Sole tells Estrella to collect the loot money and run away with Angel.. As she takes the suitcase, she sees a photo that her ex-partner took of her; Suddenly, a stranger shoots him. Star dies.

Until Heaven ends with Ángel looking at the same photograph as his ex-girlfriend before entering a jewelry store to rob.

an open ending

Estrella’s murder was left open and viewers debate who is responsible. While some think that it could be someone related to Rogelio, others indicate that it could be him, seeing that Ángel was going to escape with his ex-partner and leave his daughter behind.

Cast of “To Heaven”