By Florencia Tozzi

Ousmane N’Dong is he first player born in Senegal to receive Argentine soccer. He grew up in Dakar where, according to his account, there is no middle class: “Either you have everything or you have nothing.” And he is within the second group. So much so that he played football barefoot until he was 15 years old. Despite that, he dreamed of Messi and got up at four in the morning to see him at the America’s Cup in the United States. Therefore, when your representative He warned him that there was a club from Argentina to sign him, nor did he doubt it: “Come on,” he said without thinking, decided. And today Lanús it is your new home. A) Yes, At the age of 18, he arrived in the country without even knowing where he was coming from on the globe.

Her live changed. From one day to the next he made a 180 ° turn to fulfill his dream: be a professional player. He left behind his family, his friends, his neighborhood, and all for a reason: help your family live better.

He says that in his childhood he was very close to his mother, recently deceased and who could not be fired because of the miles they had away. The His love for sports was instilled in him by his father, who took him to training and played with him. He was also the one who nicknamed him “Dad ramos ”. Dad because Ousmane was his grandfather’s name, and Ramos, for Sergio Ramos, defender of Real Madrid whom the young man from Lanús has as a reference and an example to follow.

Ousmane N’Dong with his mother in Senegal, the day he traveled to Argentina.

Ousmane’s childhood was tough. “Sometimes we had to eat and other times we had to rummage around to get a plate of food ”, He tells Clarion.

Although before stepping on Argentine soil I did not know anything about the country or where it was, I was already a fan of the Argentina Selection thanks to Messi. “Messi is Argentina, it is also Maradona, but Messi is everything “, dIce with a bright smile, remembering his plays and the effort he made to see Leo play at dawn.

.Her dream is to meet him personally, as she could do with Maradona, with whom she has a photo uploaded on her Instagram after a friendly between Lanús and Gymnastics in January 2020. “The D10s. Nice to see you”.

On a hot morning in the confectionery owned by the Lanús club in the stadium, the Senegalese opened his heart to talk about your childhood, how you lived in your country and how you are today.

-How was your arrival in Lanús?

-I was playing in Senegal and suddenly I spoke with my representative and he told me that there was an opportunity to come to Argentina to prepare, it was not to come and play directly, I came and they brought me to Lanús. I came to trial and eventually the club told me to stay. Then I was champion with the reserve and they chose me as the captain.

-At what age did you start playing soccer?

-I started at 7 or 8. I played in an academy and when I was younger I trained with my old man. Then I went to a more important academy and They did everything possible so that I can get here..

Ousmane N’Dong, hand in hand with Clarín. Photo Maxi Failla

-What was it like to play there?

–At first I had no booties and had to play barefoot. Recently, at 15 years old, I was able to buy them. The truth is that it was very difficult to have them and have sneakers, so I had no other choice. We played on a dirt court, it was what we had, what we had.

-How was your day to day?

-When I was 16 years old I started playing in the First Division. The only thing he loved was training. I trained in the morning, in the afternoon … I went to school when I was little but at the time my old man began to realize that I did not like him because he went and carried the ball in his backpack, I didn’t even go in, go out and play outside.

-Was it difficult for you to make the decision to leave Senegal to live in Argentina?

-It was difficult because I was a very mommy boy. I was always by her side and I had a dream that I wanted to fulfill, which was one day to go play outside to help my family. So when the opportunity presented itself, I did not hesitate. I didn’t even think about it. “Where do we have to go? Let’s go. We left here,” I said. My family did not come with me, they never came here and they never will.

Ousmane N’Dong with his father, at the airport the day he traveled to Argentina.

-And what do you remember about your childhood?

-My childhood was difficult. Sometimes it was hard to have something to eat. My old man was a policeman, he’s retired. Everything cost us a lot. Today I feel very happy telling these things because it is not that we had a bad time, but it is what there was. There was no other. There was no help from the family or someone to give you something, we had to put everything in order to get ahead. I grew up in a neighborhood similar to what they call villas here..

-What did your mother do?

.-My mom was a nurse. He worked at the hospital. There was not a lot of money but we couldn’t do anything because we were very young and that situation is difficult, seeing your parents when they get involved every day to try to move forward with the situation.

Ousmane N’Dong with his friends on the streets of Senegal.

-What differences did you find with life in Argentina?

-It is different. It is calmer there. Here it is much more beautiful, there is much more respect. There, life is divided between those who have and those who have not. There is no in-between. You have everything or you have nothing. From Senegal I miss my family, my friends, because I was always with them. I miss walking in the neighborhood, seeing the people, because I haven’t been there for two years. I also miss my mom, who is gone.

-Why didn’t your family travel to Argentina?

.-Because to come here it is very difficult to comply with the procedures, it is very difficult and in Senegal they cannot be done. I had to go to Nigeria to get the visa, then I went back to Senegal and from there I was able to come to Argentina, it costs a lot but they would very much like to come here to see me play or get to know the country, they always tell me.

Ousmane N’Dong, the Lanís defender who dreams of succeeding in football. Photo: Maxi Failla

-Were you afraid or distrustful of living in Argentina?

.–Yes mistrust. I’m not afraid. But it’s like you don’t trust going somewhere, you think about things a lot. They robbed me a year ago, they did nothing to me but it is an experience that makes you mistrust. It is something that does not exist there, they do not rob you, and if they do it is very occasionally but they do not kill. There it is very rare to hear that someone was killed, you are surprised. Here is to listen to it day by day.

-What do you like the most about Argentina?

-That they are very familiar. I’m not going to say that they are all good but, I like that. I still haven’t had a bad experience in Argentina, where I go people show you affection, they hug you, they want to meet you, they want to talk to you. It is very cute. I like the environment, very respectful. And there are things that I don’t like: because violence and the killing of women are things that happen all over the world but it is very ugly to see it here in Argentina.

Ousmane N’Dong poses for the interview on the Lanús court Photo: Maxi Failla

-Why did you become a fan of the Argentine National Team?

-By Messi. I didn’t even know where it was or what Argentina was like, but I became a fan for him, because I love him. I remember the America’s Cup that was held in the United States, with the time change it was four in the morning in Senegal and I would stay awake to see him. That love made me a fan of Argentina..

-What is Lanús in your life?

-Lanús is something important to me because it is a family. Lanús helped me when I needed it most, when I most needed to get ahead, gain confidence to grow as a professional and as a person. Here they teach you everything, help you and show you how to be a better person every day, It is a club that I have been in for 3 years and it seems that I lived my entire childhood. .

-Did you know that you are the first Senegalese to play in Argentina?

-Yes, I couldn’t believe it. I did not know, I did not know it. After debuting I read it and I didn’t believe it, I said: ‘how nice to be the first‘. I always wanted to be able to represent my country wherever I go and do whatever it takes. I would like that many compatriots could come to Argentina to fulfill their dream and to be able to do what they like the most.

Ousmane N’Dong in action with the garnet colors. Photo: Club Atlético Lanús

-How do you describe your debut?

–It was a day that I expected a lot and my family too, my old man cried. I worked a lot to fulfill it, a lot of hours, in the rain, in the heat, with many things that came out and others that did not; I waited a lot of times until the day came and it didn’t go well. We lost 4-2 to Newell’s but I was always on the positive side. I was happy to debut but also very sad for how the result was..

-What goals do you have from here to the future?

-I am now in Lanús and All I think about is fighting every day for a place in the team. Win titles. But it is time. It is not achieved in days or months, it is work time. Want leave a mark in case tomorrow I have to leave. I would also like to play as a starter in the Senegal National Team, in Europe, anywhere. My dream is to be a great, well-known, successful footballer and win many titles. Also earn money to help my family, the most important thing..