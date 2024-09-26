Now, Insider Gaming has revealed the list of trophies that we will be able to obtain by playing on PlayStation 5. In total there will be 29 trophies, divided between six Gold, nine Silver and thirteen Bronze. This is an increase compared to the original version, which only offered nineteen, a considerably low number compared to other video games.

Until Dawn will return to PC and PS5 with a remastered version of the PlayStation 4 game. Scheduled for October 4, 2024, the game will obviously include its own list of trophies, complete with Platinum.

Until Dawn trophy details for PS5

We will avoid indicating the entire trophy list to avoid the risk of spoilers (but you can find it in the English version in the source, at the end of the news). However, we are giving you a general outline what can you expect.

As for the Gold trophiesit’s mainly about finding all the clues (a type of narrative collectible) and all the totems (objects that allow you to see fragments of future events, which can help or sometimes confuse the player on the choices to make), as well as making so that everyone stays alive or no one gets to see the sunrise.

THE Silver trophies instead they are linked to other endings as well as the completion of some non-obvious game objectives (we can’t say more without giving spoilers). It is also necessary to find certain interactable elements in some sections. THE Bronzeon the other hand, are a series of simpler but not all obligatory actions linked to the plot.

Generally speaking, the “journey” to Platinum no longer seems difficult compared to the past and simply, in the various games necessary to obtain all the trophies, it will be necessary to pay attention to a few more interactions than in the past.

We then point out a trailer that presents the advanced features of the PC version of the Until Dawn remake.