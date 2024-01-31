Another rumor confirmed during this evening's State of Play is the remaster Of Until Dawnthe cinematic horror from Supermassive that has been reworked by Ballistic Moon into a new version arriving in 2024, presented with a trailer.

The game in question is one of the new intellectual properties that emerged on PS4 and kicked off the horror genre from Supermassive that we saw between the last generation and this one, all based on the same concept.

In essence, it is anarrative adventure focused on choices that shape events.

The most fitting definition is probably “interactive film“, given that the gameplay is limited to a few choices to make to direct the story along various tracks, but the amount of possible variations is notable, as is the general technical implementation.