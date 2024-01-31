Another rumor confirmed during this evening's State of Play is the remaster Of Until Dawnthe cinematic horror from Supermassive that has been reworked by Ballistic Moon into a new version arriving in 2024, presented with a trailer.
The game in question is one of the new intellectual properties that emerged on PS4 and kicked off the horror genre from Supermassive that we saw between the last generation and this one, all based on the same concept.
In essence, it is anarrative adventure focused on choices that shape events.
The most fitting definition is probably “interactive film“, given that the gameplay is limited to a few choices to make to direct the story along various tracks, but the amount of possible variations is notable, as is the general technical implementation.
An interactive horror film
We saw something similar in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, and in this case we return to the origins of that idea with the re-release of Until Dawn, the game from which everything started, in a certain sense.
From what we can see in the trailer, the situations, the story and the characters they seem to have been faithfully taken from the original, while everything has been reworked from a technical point of view with a new, more advanced graphic design.
It is difficult to say the extent of the work carried out, considering that the original already had remarkable graphics, considering its essence of an “interactive film” or almost, but from what we can see it seems to be a remaster, rather than a real remake .
The leak on the Until Dawn remaster has therefore been confirmed, at this point we await official information on its release and other details.
