As had already been rumored, Until Dawn, one of the first major third party exclusives for the PlayStation 4, will have a remastering for the PlayStation 5. The best of all is that This title will not only be available on the new Sony console, but will also come to PC.

Precisely as expected, during today's State of Play it was confirmed that Ballistic Moon, a company that many speculated would be acquired by PlayStation in 2023, is behind this project. This remaster is rebuilt, and has been enhanced specifically for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Although details regarding its visual improvements and performance remain a mystery at the moment, it has been noted that the remastering of Until Dawn coming to PlayStation 5 and PC at some point this yearso in the coming months we will have more information about it.

Here are some details from the PS blog about this remaster:

We used a broader cinematic tonal color palette and new perspectives to make the story more nuanced and emotional. We've been brave enough to illuminate the dark, unseen corners of Blackwood Mountain and added a third-person camera, meaning you can now peek behind the curtain of the original game, exploring new and improved locations with new interactions and collectibles. By incorporating a third-person camera and adding contextual character movement animations, the game now allows the player to truly feel the experience of that fateful night. Until Dawn's sound has also undergone a massive overhaul, with a new score by legendary horror composer Mark Korven. We've strived to maintain the integrative fantasy narrative of the original, but have taken the opportunity to expand on unexplored emotional parts of the story.

Via: State of Play