Until Dawn will return with a “completely new version”, most likely one remaster For PS5 and PC: this was reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, according to whom the official announcement of the re-release will take place within the next fifteen days.

In recent days it has been announced that an Until Dawn film is in production at Sony, with important names behind it, and just as happened with The Last of Us the Japanese company wants to ride the wave of renewed popularity.

Therefore, also in this case it is apromotional operationwhich aims to enhance the work carried out by Supermassive Games in 2015, improving the game from a technical point of view and perhaps launching it in conjunction with the film.