The game hasn’t been released yet, but it seems that the company has already started working on it. lay off staff .

Ballistic Moon is a team at Sony that is currently working on Until Dawn for PC and PS5, a “remastered” version – in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own terminology – of the game originally released on PS4.

People fired from Ballistic Moon

At the time of writing it is unclear exactly how many people have been laid off from Ballistic Moon. Confirmation is that at least two people have lost their jobs, according to what was shared on LinkedIn. It is therefore unclear whether this is a wide-ranging layoff, as has happened all too often in recent years in the video game industry, or whether it is instead something limited.

The two developers in question are the junior game designer Cassy Cornish and technical designer Harry Williams. Williams confirmed that he worked on Until Dawn for two years, while Cornish spent “over a year” on the title as a game designer.

A source who requested anonymity and with whom we had the opportunity to communicate, told us that in recent months recruiters were looking for staff for Ballistic Moon and that two founders of the team would like to leave the video game industry and are about to leave the team. It is not clear whether there are personal reasons behind this choice or if it is a sign of potential internal problems within the company. Obviously for the moment it is only a rumor and not official information.

While we wait for more information on the status of Ballistic Moon, we remind you that Until Dawn has a release date on PS5 and PC: new details and comparison trailer.