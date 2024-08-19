The upcoming Until Dawn remake for PC and PlayStation 5 will reportedly cost £60 at launch.

That’s according to reliable leaker billbil-kun from Dealabswho has also said that a physical PlayStation 5 release is also on the cards.

Until Dawn PC and PS5 comparison trailer.Watch on YouTube

All versions of the Until Dawn remake will be priced at £59.99 here in the UK, billbil-kun stated. That’s €69.99, or $59.99 for those in the US.

In comparison, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which was released earlier this year on PS5, is priced at £44.99.

At the time of writing, there’s been no mention of a £10 upgrade path such as has been done with other re-releases. Eurogamer has contacted Sony for more.



Image credit: Sony

Those interested in getting their hands on the PC and PS5 version of Until Dawn will be able to pre-order the game from 21st August. In a PlayStation blog shared last week, it was confirmed a PSN account is required on PC.

On its release this autumn, remaster studio Ballistic Moon promises that this souped-up version of Until Dawn will offer a more “atmospheric experience” for players, thanks to a number of tweaks and adjustments. This includes changes to graphics, gameplay, story elements and “more.”

Until Dawn is set to release across PC and PlayStation 5 on 4th October. If you are still on the fence as to whether this game is for you, be sure to check out Eurogamer’s original Until Dawn review from 2015, where Dan Whitehead called it “weird, gory and surprisingly moving.”