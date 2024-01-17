For those who don't remember well, almost 10 years ago an exclusive was launched on Playstation 4 that was on everyone's lips, we spoke clearly about Until Dawnvideo game developed by Supermassive Games, studio dedicated to bringing experiences that are a fusion between games and movies. And although it was one of the best-selling titles on the console, Sony did not see any kind of future for it to launch a sequel, but that does not mean that it cannot be moved to other media within entertainment.

According to what has been said, David F. Sandberg has reached a deal to direct the film of this single video game franchise, a production that will be carried out by Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions, so in the end it is specified that the brand is property of the company and there is no way to port the game to other platforms. The premise is that they are going to transfer the narrative as is, but it is not really known if the actors who did the motion capture will play their roles.

As for the script part, we have Gary Daubermanthe screenwriter of the famous horror franchises It, Annabelle and The Nun; in fact, he's revisiting a text originally written by Blair Butler, who previously wrote the vampire thriller sony, The Invitation . So those moments of absolute horror in the game are going to be repeated, and that will make fans nostalgic.

This is the synopsis of the game:

The game focuses on a group of eight friends who reunite a year after the mysterious disappearance of two of their companions during a party at the mountain cabin of one of their family. The friends decide to return to the mountain cabin in an attempt to reconcile and move on from past events. The story begins when the characters arrive at the cabin on a snowy night and begin to experience strange and terrifying events. As the game progresses, players make key decisions that affect the course of the story and the fate of the characters. Choices can lead to the life or death of the protagonists, and there are multiple possible endings based on the player's actions and decisions.

It is worth mentioning that there is no talk of release dates yet, so we will have to stay tuned for future news.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Editor's note: At the time the game became quite popular, especially because several popular streamers played it and it was fun to see the different reactions and decisions of each one. The most striking thing is that there were some who reached the end with no survivors of that night of the Wendigos.