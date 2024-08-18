According to its sources, this remastered version of Supermassive Games’ horror adventure will be sold at the launch of €69.99 on both PS5 and PC . Usually billbil-kun never misses a beat with such rumors and in any case we will know for sure in a few days, since pre-orders will start on Wednesday, August 21st.

Through the pages of the French portal dealabs, the famous insider billbil-kun has revealed the Price of the PS5 and PC versions of Until Dawn a few days before the pre-orders open.

What’s new in this re-release

As for the release date, this re-release of Until Dawn will be available starting from October 4th. According to the details revealed so far, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up relying on theUnrealEngine 5 and employing cinematic-level photography. Improvements also include updated character models and environments, new motion capture scenes, interactive props, revised and improved visual effects and animations, improved material rendering, and modern graphics technologies, such as raytracing.

One of the protagonists of Until Dawn

Additionally, the game’s prologue has been modified to improve its narrative pacing, the game mechanics have been refined, new accessibility and usability settings have been added, and there has also been a lot of work done to relocate the Totems (collectible objects) from the original title and new ones have been added.

In short, on paper it would seem like a superior work than a simple remaster and in fact the comparison video published a few days ago highlights some rather marked differences with the original Until Dawn released in 2015. What do you think, does the price suggested by billbil-kun seem fair to you considering the changes made?