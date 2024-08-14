Sony has announced the official release date for the remaster of Until Dawn on PS5 and PC, also releasing a comparison trailer with the original version of the game.

Sony has announced Until Dawn PS5 and PC release date: the remaster of the horror adventure developed by Supermassive Games will be available from October 4, with pre-orders opening on August 21. A has also been published Comparison trailer which goes to illustrate the technical differences between the new edition of the game and the original for PS4 from 2015, deeper and more marked than many expected given the reconstruction process of the various assets. Neil McEwan, creative director of Ballistic Moon, the studio that handled the remake, explained on the pages of the PlayStation Blog that his team never considered changing the structure of Until Dawnsimply giving the experience a new face from a technical point of view. “Our new experience of Until Dawn was built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5“, McEwan explained. “We’ve updated character models, environments, interactive props, visual effects, and animations, all designed to optimize the Until Dawn experience on both PS5 and PC.” “We’ve completely rebuilt the game to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s rendering features, including ray tracing and improved materials renderingfocusing on a more atmospheric and modern horror experience.”

In detail Announced last January, the remaster of Until Dawn is not limited to an improvement in resolution and frame rate. “One of our main visual improvements for Until Dawn was revisiting the character models and bringing them into line with modern advances in modeling and rendering,” said the creative director. “Improvements to textures, materials, rendering, and animation performance have helped create a higher degree of fidelity for the protagonists, which we hope will be appreciated by new players and fans of the game alike.” “We’ve used modern pre-rendering simulation techniques to create more realistic real-time fluids, and you can see them in all their gory glory especially during the updated character death sequences.” “Using a combination of fixed and overhead camera angles, it’s now possible to see the world of Until Dawn from entirely new perspectives. By combining the original setting with the introduction of a modern third-person camera, we hope to breathe new life into the characters and locations.”