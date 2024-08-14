For some time now it has been announced that the video game Until Dawn would receive a remake that would make it look and play better than its original release 9 years ago. Now they have just announced its release date, as well as the new features we can expect from this reimagining.

Of course the most obvious change in Until Dawn It is at a graphic level, because Its developers rebuilt the entire title using Unreal Engine 5. This allowed them to change objects, character models, and environments to provide an improved experience for users.

Another of the big changes is the handling of the camera. The remake will feature free movement controlled by us, since the original had fixed cameras.. This will work to give more emphasis to certain key scenes in the narrative and will let players see things from another perspective.

Source: Supermassive Games

Finally the remake of Until Dawn will feature a whole new series of collectibles to look for. They also made changes to the prologue to improve its pacing and also to show in more detail the family relationship between the Washington brothers. Not to mention that now the ‘joke’ that starts the whole plot will be recontextualized.

When is the Until Dawn remake coming out?

The remake of Until Dawn It will be available from October 4, 2024. Those interested in purchasing it will be able to pre-order it from August 21. Remember that it will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC at the time. So look for it in your preferred store on these platforms..

If you have never played this title, you should know that it is a kind of interactive movie that can change with our decisions. Our decisions can change the course of the story. It is also full of quick time events with which we could cause the death of the protagonists or ensure that everyone reaches the end. Does this catch your attention?

