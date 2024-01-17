David F. Sandberg – known in recent years as the director of Shazam! – signed a deal to direct Until Dawna film adaptation of the horror video game for PlayStation created by Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions, as reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. Screen Gems describes the project as an R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centered around an ensemble cast.

Gary Daubermanthe screenwriter of the horror franchises It, Annabelle and The Nun, is writing the screenplay originally written by Blair Butler, who wrote Sony's vampire thriller The Invitation.

Dauberman, who late last year signed a deal with Screen Gems and Sony to make horror films, is producing Until Dawn under his Coin Operated banner. Also producing are Sandberg and Lotta Losten under their company Mångata, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions.

Sandberg delivered horror short films in Sweden – his hometown – before one of his films, Closet Space, caught Hollywood's attention. He made his debut with New Line's Lights Out, a low-budget hit, and then was assigned to handle Annabelle: Creation, a Conjuring horror film written by Dauberman that grossed a total of $305 million in around the world with a budget of 15 million dollars. He went on to direct both of DC's Shazam films.