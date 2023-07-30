In its desire to distance itself from everything that has to do with Russia, the Ukrainian government ended up messing with Christmas: from this year it will be celebrated on December 25 and not on January 7, as the Russian Orthodox Church does. that is, the Julian calendar will no longer be followed. Likewise, the Ukrainian Church, which was under the tutelage of the Russian, has been distancing itself even since before the war, and now with even greater reason.

British secrets ended up in Mali

The British Ministry of Defense got into tremendous trouble after learning that some 20 classified mail originally destined for the US military ended up being directed to an address in Mali, an African country with close ties to Russia. Although they said that they were not state secrets, and that the messages did not carry any risk, it did become clear that there was a disturbing security breach. Just like here, there are also “typing errors”.

When writing in feminine creates a crisis

A great controversy broke out in Austria because the Minister of Justice, the environmentalist Alma Zadic, presented a law on flexible capital companies written exclusively in women. Zadic’s point is that if it is written only in the feminine, it should be understood as something that also includes men, as is the opposite. While constitutionalists would prefer to speak in both genders, radical right-wing parties believe that actions like this do not help feminism.

Prosecutor asks to take away Mayorkas’s salary

Florida State Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to leave Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas without a salary, according to her because the senior official has not enforced immigration laws and has “systematically” dismantled security in the border with Mexico. She did so through a letter to Congress in which she also asks for more funds to respond to immigration challenges. Will he make it?

EDUARD SOTO GUERRERO

International Publisher– @edusot