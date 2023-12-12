Lula's nominee to the STF presented two different ethnic-racial declarations to the Electoral Court in the elections in which he ran

The minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) presented conflicting information about his ethnic-racial self-declaration in the elections in which he ran. In 2014, the first woman who won for governor of Maranhão declared herself “white”. In the following election, in 2018 – when he was re-elected –, he declared himself “brown”.

The change in self-declaration generated criticism of Dino from opponents of the government. On December 5, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) asked Minister Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), during a hearing in the Chamber, if Dino would be a “fake black”.

According to the classification criteria of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), anyone who considers themselves “brown” is classified as “black” for statistical purposes. Therefore, Dino could become the 3rd black minister in the history of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) if approved by the Senate.

Flávio Dino was nominated by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on November 27th to fill the vacancy left by Rosa Weber in the STF. It will be heard by the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee on Wednesday (Dec 12, 2023).

Read Flávio Dino's record in the last 3 general elections: