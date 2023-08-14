Picture: dpa

Unterhaching – Augsburg 2-0

In the small cauldron of Unterhaching, FC Augsburg made a fool of themselves and were kicked out in the first round of the DFB Cup. The first division club deservedly lost 2-0 (1-0) against the bold third-division promoted team on Sunday in front of the gates of Munich. The long-distance runners from the SpVgg Unterhaching can look forward to a prize of 431,200 euros for entering the second main round. The completely renewed FC Augsburg received a first warning shot a week before their Bundesliga opener against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Player of the game for the Hachingers in front of 12,500 spectators in the sold-out sports park was striker Mathias Fetsch, who caused huge cheers in the stands in the 28th minute. Just before the final whistle, Boipelo Mashigo completely freaked the stadium. The sluggish Augsburgers couldn’t do more than the big chance to equalize through the new captain Ermedin Demirovic shortly before the change of sides. (dpa)