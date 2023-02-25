Unsuccessful Russian student saboteur gave himself and his curator an inscription on the wall

In Yekaterinburg, an unfortunate Russian student saboteur betrayed his own plans and his curator in one inscription on the wall. On Saturday, February 25, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

A 19-year-old young man in the underpass near the experimental design bureau (OKB) Novator, which manufactures rocket weapons, spray-painted insults against its employees. After that, he was detained by OKB guards and handed over to law enforcement officers.

The latter found in the student’s dorm room pro-Ukrainian leaflets and parts of an improvised explosive device (IED), which he was collecting. Later, we managed to reach the curator of the attacker. It turned out to be another student who led the “operation”.

Criminal cases have already been opened on assisting terrorism, on making explosives and recruiting into a terrorist organization.

OKB “Novator” is engaged in the creation of missile weapons of various classes for the Ground Forces, the Navy and the Aerospace Forces of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that in Tobolsk, police officers detained a Russian teenage saboteur on his way to the military registration and enlistment office. A suspicious 15-year-old student was stopped halfway to the target and during the search they found him with a Molotov cocktail and a lighter. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances and motives of the incident.