The solution to avoid production problems is simple: do not manufacture large volumes and create an exclusive product with impressive margins. Although the supply of semiconductors has begun to dwindle in the second half of 2022, it is not the same to assemble 8.8 million units, as the Volkswagen Group delivered in 2021, as this figure is 6,021, as Rolls-Royce did. Royce closing out last year.

The same thing happens in almost any industry: wine, watchmaking, fashion… in all of them there are examples of business models that focus on volume and others on the unit margin. Swatch bills much more than Rolex, but in the end the luxury image is only associated with one of the two.

In the automotive industry, the analogy can be established with two brands that are the epitome of exclusivity, both English: Rolls-Royce and Bentley. In the case of the first, the year 2022 was a historical record, since it is the first time that the sales threshold of 6,000 units was exceeded, with a growth of 7.8%.

His rival, Bentley, pointed his

fourth consecutive year of growth, with 15,174 deliveries —taking into account that some of its vehicles sank in the Atlantic—, 4% more than in 2021.

Both manufacturers overcame a drop in demand in a key market: China. The country, with the limitations of the coronavirus, negatively impacted its sales by 9% for Bentley and a “single-digit” drop, which was, according to its CEO,

Torsten Müller-Ötvös“offset by growth in other markets.”

The average order price was

about 500,000 euros for Rolls-Royce, and 220,000 euros for Bentley, something that both brands associate with their successful personalization programs, which they intend to promote in the future. For the two English marques, every detail can be tailored, including 5,000-year-old wood finishes for Bentley.

The silhouette most requested by customers turned out to be, along similar lines to the general market, the SUV. In the case of Bentley, 42% of its registrations fell on the Bentayga, a refined colossus whose price starts at 217,200 euros. Rolls-Royce has already confirmed that it will launch the Cullinan to deal with it, with an estimated price starting at 290,000 euros.

Looking to the end of 2023, Müller-Ötvös states that its order book “extends well into 2023 for all models. No slowdown in the number of purchases has been found”, this is true even after leaving Russia, a market that represented between 250 and 300 units per year.