Every day we are exposed to all kinds of information about the effects that covid-19 (in its various variants) is generating, not only in the physiological aspect but also in the social, psycho-emotional and, very repeatedly, in the economic spheres. We have already spoken on previous occasions about the risks involved in this informative bombardment (infodemic) that with so much false news distorts the reality of the facts, and that can end up confusing us or even making us tired of the subject. And it is precisely this weariness that pushes us to fall into indifference and close our eyes to the collateral risks that are occurring or have been potentiated because of this pandemic.

One of these collateral problems has to do with the increased exposure to the internet and social networks that children and young people are experiencing, which has found in virtual classes an ideal justification to allow them to be glued to their computer screen, tablet or cell phone. This technological addiction has become the best babysitter for many fathers and mothers, since in the face of it they tend to unthinkingly give up the role that corresponds to them in the education and training of their children. As a consequence of all this, one of the situations that most lacerates and hurts us as a society has grown exponentially, and that is the fact of constantly finding out about the disappearance of children, young people and women. There is not a day that the media does not report the activation of an official alert, be it the Amber mechanism to locate minors or the Alba protocol focused on the female gender. The increase in this crime that causes unimaginable desperation and family anguish has a direct correlation with the ease that exists to “socialize” virtually, which is used by a complex network of organized crime that knows how to reach and manipulate people, especially when it comes to minors whose naivety makes them fall into their clutches. Now that we are about to commemorate the International Day for a Safe Internet (Tuesday, February 8), it is necessary to reconsider the way in which our children and young people relate to technological devices, since from the age of 10 they already have their own smartphone, literally glued to it for up to five hours a day on average. According to data from the organization called Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (Redim), only last year the disappearance of children and young people in our country amounted to 13 daily reports, of which unfortunately many appeared without life and 25% of them are still missing. Gone is that perception that the disappearances had solitary places and night hours as requirements. Currently, children and young people are hooked by criminals through the Internet, through which they manage to convince them to go of their own free will to a certain place, which can be a very crowded area and even in broad daylight. From there, they are invited to another place where they are abused and, in many cases, made part of that execrable (but unfortunately profitable) human trafficking business, a transnational crime in which unscrupulous people buy them as merchandise for private purposes. of sexual exploitation or as cannon fodder for the transfer of narcotics.

There are some shocking data that potentiate or contribute to the growth of these crimes of trafficking and corruption of minors that involve our children and young people, such as the fact that one in three adolescents (between 12 and 18 years of age) confesses to having sent photos that can be considered provocative at the request of people whom they only know virtually. And if we add to this the fact that many of these minors, who usually surf the web without supervision, tend to spread personal data such as address, telephone number, name of the school where they study and even family photos, then we have the ideal conditions that practically they set the table for all kinds of criminals.

The request to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is for more effective strategies to be implemented in our entity to protect our minors, guiding both them and their parents about the risks to which they are exposed, especially in the world of the Internet and social networks. In the same way, we expect a more expeditious action from the FGE to resolve all the open files on disappearances that are left behind. In this particular, the point of agreement approved by the last Legislature and presented by the then Morenista deputy Yeraldine Bonilla Valverde, in which the State Prosecutor’s Office was ordered to implement the exhaustive search for the more than four thousand disappeared that were in that then. What is interesting, and we hope it is a good omen, is that the now ex-deputy Bonilla is an undersecretary within the Ministry of Public Security, which is where programs focused on a preventive phase can be developed, in order to counteract the growth of crimes such as kidnapping, harassment and cyber exploitation that threaten minors.