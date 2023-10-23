Sebastián Pérez shone this Sunday in the Portuguese Cup and he delighted everyone and everyone with a great goal from outside the area that went around the world. The Colombian He showed his qualities with a powerful shot from mid-distance in Boavista’s 1-3 victory over Oliveirense.

The Colombian midfielder He was a starter and captain of Boavista In the third round of the Portuguese Cup, his presence on the field was key for the Porto team to win a fundamental victory.

It was the 33rd minute of the first half when Boavista decided to take a short corner kick; The Colombian approached to receive the pass from his teammatehe outlined himself and took a powerful right hand from the middle distance. The ball took on an incredible effect and became unstoppable for the rival goalkeeper, who, no matter how hard he stretched, could not prevent the great goal of the day in Portugal.

First goal for Sebastián Pérez this season with Boavista, after playing seven games in the Portuguese league and one in the Cup.

