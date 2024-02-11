Miguel Ángel Borja is having an unbeatable start to the season. The Colombian forward of River Plate scored the sixth goal of the season this Sunday, February 11 against Deportivo Riestra. The 'Colibrí' has this many goals in just four matches in the Argentine League Cup.
In the 22nd minute of the duel between River Plate and Deportivo Riestra, Borja took a shot with his right leg that was deflected by a rival and ended up sneaking into goalkeeper Ignacio Arce's goal.
In this way, Borja reached a total of 30 goals during his journey as a player for the Millonarios. The former Junior player from Barranquilla needed 66 games to reach this figure.
Borja's goal was followed by one from Ignacio Martín Fernández in the 35th minute and another from Marcelo Herrera in the 40th minute.
Miguel Ángel Borja arrived at River Plate from Junior in July 2022. Previously he played for Palmeiras, Gremio, Atlético Nacional, Independiente de Santa Fe, Livorno, Olimpo, Inter Palmira, among others.
At this start of the season, Borja, born in Tierra Alta, Colombia, is demonstrating his category and has a practically unstoppable scoring pace. How far will he perform with River Plate this season?
