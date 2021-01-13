As Erling Haaland (20 years old) grows and improves by leaps and bounds, the records are falling. The Norwegian striker just became the fastest player to reach all 25 goals in one of the five major European leagues. Haaland had enough 25 matches to achieve the feat and thus leave behind names of the stature of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kevin Philipps, top scorer in the Premier in the 99/00 campaign, Neymar Jr or Cristiano Ronaldo, that make up the top 5 of the players who have reached that number of goals in the blink of an eye.

Match that plays, match that scores. The tremendous reliability of the Borussia Dortmund striker in front of goal has resulted in this new record. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the next to join him on the list, but he achieved those 25 goals with one more match than the Norwegian, 26. Kevin Philipps, who played the brightest stage of his career at Sunderland, got the same mark as Ibrahimovic. The fourth and fifth place is occupied by Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo, who needed 27 games to reach the same number of goals as Haaland.