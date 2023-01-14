The growth of the group DR in Italy it is confirmed unstoppable. The 2022 that has just ended saw the registrations of the Molise-based manufacturer rise: thanks also to a respectable December with 2,172 registrations and a share of 2.07%, DR sales exceeded 25,000 units between Italy and abroad. If we look at Italy alone, the growth was equal to 192.76% compared to 8,362 units in 2021, with a share that rose from 0.57% to 1.86%. The economic implications for the year just ended were also positive: the group’s turnover reached 448 million euros in 2022, with structural investments also increasing.

As for the production, the DR and EVO plant was expanded last year, which today boasts four assembly lines and works on three shifts, guaranteeing a monthly production of up to 5,000 units. Not only that: the research and development center with annexed style center, while the new automated spare parts warehouse is still being completed. Finally, it should not be forgotten that the new production plant dedicated to the Sportequipe and ICKX brands has also recently opened its doors.

So what to expect from the future? Definitely a big one expansion of the range: in particular, the DR line-up will see the entry of the DR 1 EV city car, the DR 3.0, DR 7.0 and the 4×4 pick-up, which will join the DR 4.0 (the latter fourth best-selling LPG in 2022 in Italy), DR 5.0 and DR 6.0; as for EVO, on the other hand, in addition to the current Evo 3 and the Cross4 pick-up, the restyling of the EVO 4 and the new EVO 5 will make their debut; Sports team will be on the market immediately with the three SUVs Sportequipe 5, Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7, while from the second half of the year the range will be enriched by the full-electric city car Sportequipe 1 and the 7-seater Hybrid Plug-in Sportequipe 8; Lastly, ICKX will make its debut with the latest generation 2.0 diesel off-road K2.

“A result achieved through a constant growth project – said Massimo Di Risio, President of DR – From 2016 to today we have embarked on a path of technological, qualitative and stylistic development that has allowed us to gain market share step by step. And 2023 will be a year of further expansion for our group. With the launch of the two new premium brands Sportequipe and ICKX we will have 4 brands for a total of 17 models, which will range from a full-electric city car to a common-rail diesel off-road vehicle, passing through SUVs of different sizes Thermohybrid petrol/ LPG or Hybrid Plug-ins. With this offer we believe we can satisfy any type of demand. We are in a moment of great expansion also from the point of view of sales networks. The Italian DR and EVO network currently has a total of around 200 dealers and in the meantime we are building the one dedicated to the two new brands. Furthermore, 2023 will be the year in which we will begin to concretely implement our presence on foreign markets, starting with the Spanish one which has already delivered about a thousand units in 2022″.