Novak Djokovic had his dream debut in a US Open that he arrived after taking a good beating the week before at the Masters 1,000 in Cincinnati, played, yes, on the same stage, the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. Neither the neck discomfort, nor the hours spent on the court with tough matches like the one he played against Roberto Bautista in the semifinals, nor his busy administrative schedule, with the creation of a new and controversial association of players, prevented the number one of the the world remained undefeated in 2020 (24-0) and beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur with extreme ease: 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 in 1h: 58. His march continues unstoppable. Three titles and with the sharp quote to try to devour a new Grand Slam, add 18 and harass Nadal (19) and Federer (20), who follow the tournament on TV.

Djokovic crushed Dzumhur at times. So much so that good old Damir had to request a medical downtime to treat him for pain in the abdominal area. The Belgrade player was only minimally vulnerable at some points in the second set, when he lost his serve for the first and last time. A mirage that his rival did not take advantage of to get more revenue. It was Dzumhur’s last attempt to lay the glove on a player who now seems unattainable.

This is how Nole’s career started at the US Open where he will have a good touchstone in the second round in the British Kyle Edmund, who beat the unstable Kazakh server Alexander Bublik (2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and 6-0). If anyone expected to see signs of weakness in the Balkan’s debut, they did not find them and his game instills fear and gives a sense of dominance. Also, although he misses the public and part of his team, This is how he recognized it after the game, he continues with his routine and the same gestures when he wins. And he has already done them 24 times in this strange season.