The possible end of Audi's car factory in Vorst, Belgium, is indicative of the once powerful car industry in Europe. China is rapidly taking over the leading position. “Soon all cars will come from China,” it sounds. Experts fear a 'solar panel scenario'.
Autoredactie/HLN
Latest update:
07:19
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Unstoppable #advance #Chinese #cars #experts #fear #39solar #panel #scenario39
Leave a Reply