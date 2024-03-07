The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be unstable, partly cloudy to cloudy, interspersed with some cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, with rain of varying intensity accompanied by lightning and thunder, and winds of moderate to active speed, and strong at times, with clouds raising dust and dust, leading to a decrease in the range. Horizontal vision.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 55 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, turbulent with clouds. The first tide occurs at 01:09, and the first low tide occurs at 18:30.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate, turbulent with clouds. The first tide occurs at 07:32, the second tide occurs at 21:03, the first low tide occurs at 14:12, and the second low tide occurs at 03:05.