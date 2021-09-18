For the first time, a woman of Korean origin is chosen as the new director of English department in a traditional university. On your first day arrives on campus with great pride and disposition and when accommodating in the chair of his brand new office, falls hopelessly to the ground due to the poor condition of the seat. Thus, graphically, starts his period occupying the position, between teachers of age advanced with stagnant practices and low enrollment in his classes, some younger with greater convening power but with their respective problems and strong pressure on behalf of the boss to increase the dwindling enrollment in the fictional Pembroke University. What’s more to live with their troubles personal, like those of all academic that is provided.

Written by the actress Amanda Peet together with Annie Julia Wyman, both debuting in these matters, The director (The Chair, EU, 2021) is a tv series of six chapters of half hour long sailing between comedy and drama with ease, revisiting various themes of present, without going too much into them, like the culture of cancellation immediately activated at the slightest provocation; the presence of women, racial diversity and the situation of the elderly in work environments in general, and academic environments in particular, as well as the confusion between the public and the private, especially with regard to the image institutional and personal actions of its members, irremediably exposed by the constant presence of cameras in every corner of the environment.

In terms of educational institutional management, there are with clarity the power struggles to interior of the department; the difficulty to transform petrified teaching practices and the resistance to innovate, refusing to review student assessment and even criticizing the efforts from other colleagues for incorporating different teaching strategies to the teaching chair; interactions with students with everything and the growing critical spirit about curricular content from a gender perspective and race: in particular, it delves into the conflict derived from a joke with a nazi reference of a teacher and the consequent relentless judgment, combined with the inability to apologize and resolve it on the part of the teacher.

The protagonist (Sandra Oh, patient) has to deal with the dean’s demands (David Morse) to increase tuition and reduce expenses; the recklessness of his colleague / friend / lover in full crisis, newly widowed and whose daughter went to study in another city ​​(Jay Duplass); the assignment of the special chair for the young teacher (Nana Mensah) and the influences against you they bank it to give it to someone famous (David Duchovny Like the same); student demands and conflicts with veteran teachers, between some hurt ego (Bob Balaban), a change of office to the basement (Holland Taylor) or mental lapses (Ron Crawford); In addition, he deals with his clever and at times heavy adopted daughter (Everly Carganilla) and with your understanding father (Ji Lee), who help take care of it.

With performances that contribute to fluency of situations, conversations and development Of the characters, the series holds also for one dynamic editing, direct photography and the way to open and close conflicts, letting some resolutions end with a realistic taste bittersweet, although the feeling remains that institutional conflicts could have been deepened further, giving ground to matters of a personal nature only of the protagonists, including intercultural views with a hint of humor: the judgment depends, of course, where it is put the interest of the viewer. This series produced by David Benioff and DB Weiss (Game of thrones, 2011-2019) can be seen and the spirit remains to wait, yeah would have, a second season.

Fernando Cuevas placeholder image

cinematices.wordpress.com

@cavesdelagarza