ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Now it is there, the CDU and CSU election manifestos. There is no lack of criticism: the Greens are going on the offensive – but several economic experts are also warning.

Berlin – CDU and CSU were the last of the major parties in the Bundestag to present their election program. Satisfaction was extensive among the sister parties: CSU General Markus Blume, for example, spoke of a “great work”. Meanwhile, however, there is also harsh criticism – and not only from the competition, but also from social associations and even economists.

Greens react to the Union program: Baerbock criticizes it as “unsound” – and attests to the will to “muddle through”

As expected, the Greens went on the offensive: Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * confirmed that the conservatives were willing to “muddle through as before” a few minutes after their press conference. She expressed doubts about the financial viability of the plans: “To be honest, I am a bit surprised that the Union has decided on an election program that is very unsoundly written down,” she teased.

“If you take the Union’s program seriously, it would mean that there will be a massive decline in public investment in Germany,” she warned with a view to planned tax breaks and the corona debts. Baerbock also criticized the draft as “de facto antisocial”: “Security in transition means that security must not only be given to top earners, but to all people in this country,” she added. In its program, the Union refers to a “change of epoch”. Chancellor candidate Laschet * himself used the phrase “security in transition” when presenting the program.

CDU and CSU present election program: Economist warns of “redistribution upwards” – and names cost point

Ironically, a similar judgment was made with the head of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, also a well-known economist. “My concern: The CDU election platform will result in a further decline in public investment in

Force infrastructure, education & climate protection to finance tax cuts, ”he tweeted. Fratzscher named a cost of 50 billion euros annually for “relieving the burden on top earners and companies” and warned against redistribution “from the bottom up”. On the other hand, he positively highlighted the ideas of a generation pension and “family splitting”.

“There are no indications as to how the corona debts should be repaid,” said Michael Hüther, the director of the Institute for the German Economy (IW) Spark newspapers. “That is disappointing, because the promises, which are sure to be more than 100 billion euros, remain so unrealistic,” he said. “In terms of social policy, the paper shows remarkable gaps,” said the managing director of the Paritätischen Wohlfahrtsverband, Ulrich Schneider, the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Union election program in criticism: SPD attests Laschet “social coldness” – first steering towards black and green recognizable?

There was criticism on Monday from GroKo partner SPD. “Tax gifts for top incomes, no concept for the economy, work and social security: The Laschet CDU program has earned a new title,” tweeted Labor Minister Hubertus Heil: “Back without a future.” Secretary General Lars Klingbeil threw Laschet a new “social cold” before: “What the Union is presenting is a program that pops champagne corks on the boardrooms,” he says broadcasters RTL and n-tv. The design offers nothing for nurses or educators. “This is no longer Angela Merkel’s Union, it is a social cold that moves in with Armin Laschet, and this is a program that will polarize this country.”

The FDP, meanwhile, is apparently already heading in the direction of a coalition * with CDU * and CSU *. Correspondingly, the criticism of the liberals turned out somewhat differently – namely directed towards the past. “Armin Laschet calls for a ‘decade of modernization’ for Germany. After a ‘decade of standstill’ under CDU-led governments … ”he wrote on Twitter. The FDP declared Germany to be a “case of restructuring” in its election manifesto.

Some observers have already attested that the Union is heading towards the Greens. worldJournalist Robin Alexander referred in a tweet to a passage in the program according to which Hartz IV recipients should no longer have to move out of large apartments. “The nice thing about union election programs is that they are often discreetly woven in where you want to give in to your future coalition partner.” Corresponding interpretations also allowed statements by CSU boss Markus Söder * at the press conference – the Greens had many ideas, but no government experience, he explained. (fn with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.