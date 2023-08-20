Black news, passion for blood crimes explodes in Italy

Elise True Crime he also beat Netflix: the American network was released in October 2022 with Vatican Girlseven months before the Rome prosecutor reopened the case Emanuela Orlandi. But she, Eliza de Marcothe most famous crime teller in Italy with 800,000 subscribers and about 70 million views (more than the Italian population) already in August 2021 published a podcast on her YouTube channel entitled worthy of a novel by Dan Brown: “You have to find where the angel is looking”, referring to the anonymous letter received from the Orlandi family lawyer, which gave information on the probable burial place of the girl who disappeared in 1983.

But if the Orlandi case, unsolved for 40 years, returns to the breach, the Italian passion for crime, one of the topics most covered by the social pages of newspapers, according to Agicom, finds its most compelling narrator in Elisa: from Wanna, on the case Wanna Marchito dahmerthe cannibal of Milwaukee, to touch on crimes that have now entered the collective imagination such as the murder of Yara Gambirasio, Sarah Scazzi and (alas) many other victims.

One of his books, The Cold Case of Elisa Claps, disappeared in 1993 and found dead in 2010, is consistently among the best sellers. It all started in 2018 when, confined to Shanghai in a pandemic period, Elisa turned on the camera on her cell phone and recorded the first video on the case of Chris Watts, who exterminated the family in Colorado. “I didn’t even have a microphone. And I’m not a criminologist. I did it for myself, to understand. I believe that simplicity and spontaneity are the reason why so many follow me », she declared.

