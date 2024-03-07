There's good news for Nintendo Switch Online users this week, as a wave of new icons have arrived to customize your player profile, including Splatoon 3 due to the release of the DLC that expands the adventure to become a kind of roguelike. For their part, those who live in Japan get an extra reward, because as Mother 3 has been launched in the app G.B.A. That deserves to also add the avatars of these characters so beloved in that region.

Given this, players who belong to other territories have decided to momentarily change the configuration to be able to take these prizes in exchange for silver coins, and then return to the one they belong to to add these retro-style backgrounds to decorate their profile. However, a problem has arisen when returning, because no matter how much they want, they get an error when they want to configure the icon, something that has not been solved and is unlikely to happen soon.

Here you can see the avatars:

Here a description about Mother 3:

Mother 3 is a role-playing video game developed by Brownie Brown and HAL Laboratory and published by Nintendo. It is the third installment in the Mother series, known as EarthBound in the West. The game was originally released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance handheld console in April 2006. The story of Mother 3 follows the adventures of several characters in the fictional world of Nowhere Islands. The main protagonist is Lucas, a quiet and sensitive young man who embarks on a quest to stop a malevolent force known as the “Pigmask Army” and save his home from destruction. Throughout the game, Lucas teams up with a variety of unique characters, each with their own abilities and motivations, as they explore various environments and battle strange and powerful enemies.

For now there is no way to repair the error. It is certain that with this in mind, Nintendo It will not let people change the region so easily on their consoles and they could be guided by the Internet IP or similar. Remember that Mother 3 It's in Switch Online only from Japan.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: I don't understand why they don't also release the icons in our region, after all Lucas is available in the Smash Bros. games, although with these attitudes I would not doubt that Nintendo of America would have asked that he be removed from the roster to avoid misunderstandings.