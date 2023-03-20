Red Bull confirms one of the best aerodynamic concepts ever

We celebrated the RB19 throughout the Saudi weekend, from free practice in which we wondered if the data in our possession were really representative, to the performance seen in qualifying. Leclerc he used our own words in post-race interviews “they go more than us both cornering and straight”, confirming what we had underlined: Newey’s car is a real aerodynamic masterpiece. The car in the hands of Verstappen and Perez is not only mechanically stable and well balanced, but it is incredibly efficient, i.e. capable of putting on the track a ratio unattainable for the others between the coefficient of downforce and the coefficient of friction. Put simply, the RB19 generates at least the same vertical load as the competition but with a much smaller fraction of drag. This gives Horner’s technicians maximum freedom: when the load increases, the car has excellent driving performance and a rear granite like at Sakhir, while when there’s a need for high speed like at Jeddah, Red Bull becomes unattainable in a straight line while maintaining performance at least similar to the competition (if not often even better) in the driven sections. Such a feature blatantly superior to be sensational: in the various domains experienced in the history of Formula 1, particularly dominant characteristics have always been seen, but rarely one superiority without any kind of compromise.



In this case then the “magic” is all aerodynamics, given that, on the Power Unit front, we are in a phase of regulatory stability and freezes. The probable use of the aerodynamic stall to bring down the resistance is a technique proper to Newey’s pencil and difficult to replicate given its specificity. All combined with a stable platform, which has never had porpoising problems, and which therefore even gives mechanical freedom to the engineers, who can maintain soft set-ups while remaining at a minimum height from the ground, maximizing all the potential on the straight and when cornering . This also explains the words of practically all the drivers in the post-race interviews: from the aforementioned Leclerc, to Russell who predicts the victory of all 23 races by the Austrian team, to Hamilton who states that not even his super Mercedes were that far ahead compared to the competition.

It’s not just “merit” Red Bull

On this point in particular Lewis Hamilton is perhaps right, but in our opinion the mind, albeit exceptional, of Adrian Newey it doesn’t have 100% credit. In fact, we have compared the chronometric data of what we saw in Saudi Arabia in this Grand Prix with those of last season. There track got worse for some changes to the track, but the balance of power between the first four teams is clear.



We see that in qualifying Sergio Perez, who also took pole last season, practically repeated his time. Let’s add that this year Perez took pole on his first attempt in Q3, already knowing of Verstappen’s absence, so we are sincerely convinced that the margin available to the car was much higher. In the race Perez went on average 2 tenths faster than last season, while Verstappen stopped at just 1 tenth, despite starting 15th. If we estimate the compensation of losses due to regulatory changes and runway slowdown (albeit with a significant approximation) in about 1 second per lapwe would get an absolutely reasonable gain from RB18 to RB19, considering that we are talking about the progress after the first year of a radical rule change. Aston Martin improves by more than 2 seconds in qualifying and the race, producing the “quantum leap” of which we are now certain thanks to a high level of load brought to the track, to the detriment of top speed, an aspect that puts Alonso’s car on the defensive in qualifying, but which allows it to emerge in the race. In Jeddah the third force was Mercedesable to significantly improve in qualifying and the race despite a not at all extreme approach, practically waiting towards the announced revolution of the car, and fourth one disastrous SF-23, incredibly slower than the F1-75 both in qualifying and precisely in the race, with no apparent excuses. Now, making a simple reasoning, that Aston Martin suffers a delay of almost 1 second and a half per lap from Red Bull, considering that the AMR23 is the result of a total reset of the car concept, actually appears something abundantly reasonable. Much less that a team like Mercedes takes it, but in this case the statements leave no room for doubt: the W14 is a wrong car, the concept of which will be trashed as soon as possible to start over. Certainly not an excuse, but at least a clear situation. Who is it both without excuses and without explanation and the Ferrari. In fact, the SF-23 inexplicably regresses compared to the F1-75, effectively leaving the field free to one of the clearest potential dominations in the history of Formula 1as we said both for Red Bull’s own merits and for the clamorous demerits of others.

The incomprehensible immaturity of the 675 project

The Maranello team’s 2023 project immediately appeared incredibly immature, with no certainties, with set-ups brought to the track that didn’t work at all (demonstrating the loss of correlation shown in 2022). The fact that the new front wing already arrives at the first race, and the car undergoes its first skin change, bringing an adequate level of downforce to the track is not entirely “normal”, given that usually these should be abundantly outdated on a mature project, such as that of the SF-23 should be (remembering that, according to reports, the team stopped working on the F1-75 in 2022 already from the French Grand Prix to devote itself to the current car). Similarly for the redhead the apparent absence of macroscopic problems to solve is worrying: with the updated wings the car appeared well balanced and less prone to porpoising, but also simply slow. There doesn’t seem to be nothing in particular that doesn’t workbut at the same time there is nothing that works particularly well. The Jeddah track has practically zero tire degradation, we have seen it both with Perez, able to keep up with Verstappen when it comes to having to push without even thinking about not eating the tyres, and with Hamilton, author of a very long second stint on medium tires without problems, so there are no questions about tire management or anything else, just a question of pure performance, unexcused absence on the reds.

Pressure drop in pursuit of top speed: an idea that didn’t work

After what has been said above, it appears clear that the aerodynamic concept of the F1-75 has not simply been evolved in this year’s car, but, more likely, an attempt has been made to revolutionize it, however losing the references that the F1-75 had left. In Maranello, frightened by the top speeds of the RB18 last season, a process of reducing the aerodynamic load had already started on a car conceptually born with high downforce, to try to improve straight-line performance (reaching “speeds never seen before”) and the perception is that the concept has been gradually distortedup to the current car, which has lost an important part of the cargo without improving in efficiency in the slightest, resulting ultimately slow throughout. This would also explain the difficulty reported on the hard compounds, a strong point of last season. Getting up from here won’t be easy for Ferrari. Actually his direct opponents currently, Aston Martin and Mercedesthey would also seem easily beatable with a good reset of the project, but it will first be necessary to recover the key of the skein and start again from there. Red Bull appears instead unreachablewith the concrete danger of another 21 Grands Prix from the already written winner.