Bollywood’s love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always remain in the headlines. Recently, both of them reached Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year with the family. Before their vacation, everyone was saying that Ranbir and Alia can do a ring exchange here. But later Randhir Kapoor rejected all such reports.

Ranbir and Alia reached vacation with family

Please tell that along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, their families also came on vacation. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara had fun here with Ranbir-Alia. While Alia Bhatt did not let her fans know at all about how their holidays were going, Riddhima Kapoor gave a complete update about the vacation through her Insta Stories.

Started vacation with jungle safari

Let us tell you that Bhatt and Kapoor started their holiday with Jungle Safari, whose pictures and videos were shared by Sahni. But another unseen picture of Ranveer and Alia from the jungle safari is going viral. Both are seen sitting in Thar with Soni Rajdhan and Shahin Bhatt enjoying the jungle safari. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a black cap with a blue checkered shirt with a brown puffy sleeveless jacket. At the same time, Alia has carried a black monkey cap with camouflage appar.

Riddhima shared a complete family picture

While returning to Mumbai after vacation, Riddhima shared a complete family picture and wrote, “End of a great trip!” Making memories. In the picture, Bharat Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Samara and Riddhima Sahni are seen. On the occasion of the New Year, Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture with mother Neetu Kapoor from Rajasthan, writing, “The love of a mother and daughter is never different.” Happy 2021 to all.

