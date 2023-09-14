UNSEENthe studio founded by Ikumi Nakamurahas registered four trademarks relating to a certain project called “KEMURI”, which translates from Japanese as “smoke”. The recordings were only made public today, but they happened last September 6.

I study UNSEEN was founded in Tokyo in March 2022. Before founding it, Nakamura worked as an artist and director who contributed to the creation of titles such as Okami, Bayonetta, The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Is UNSEEN currently working on a new intellectual property, whether it is this mysterious Kemuri?

