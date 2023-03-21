By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged winter-sown crops such as wheat in the fertile plains of northern, central and western India, exposing thousands of farmers to losses and raising the risk of further inflation in the food prices.

Torrential rains on Sunday and Monday hit Punjab, parts of Haryana in Uttar Pradesh and the state of Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for most wheat production in India, the world’s biggest producer after China, flattening crops and flooding farms. .

Lower crop yields will reduce India’s wheat production for the second consecutive year, making it difficult for the state-owned Food Corporation of India to sustain its depleted stocks.

A sudden rise in temperatures hit the wheat crop earlier this month. Last year, a heat wave cut the country’s wheat production, forcing India to impose a ban to calm local prices, already boosted by limited supply from the Black Sea region due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The wheat crop looked promising until early March, when the weather turned unfavorable due to rising temperatures, said Ramandeep Singh Mann, a farmer in the northern state of Punjab.

“Now, the rains and hail have flattened the crop. It’s a double whammy for us,” said Mann.

After a period of drought, premature rains and hail began to hit the winter-sown crops last week, just before the start of the harvest.

Most farmers were taken aback by the repeated rains and hail that battered fields full of ripe crops, raising concerns about quality degradation.

“The rains have wiped out our investment in crops and we are facing huge losses,” said Buddha Singh of Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest wheat producing state.

Rain and hail also hit chickpea and potato crops, farmers said. That could reduce production and increase food inflation, which the government and central bank have been trying to contain.

While it is too early to know the extent of the damage, the government is assessing the situation and will try to help farmers, said a senior government official, who declined to be named according to official rules.

(By Mayank Bhardwaj)