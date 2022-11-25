OfTobias Utz shut down

At the start of Black Friday, consumer advocates warn of fake offers and deals: what customers need to be aware of.

Frankfurt – The Black Friday from Amazon starts on Thursday (November 24) one day earlier than planned. However, numerous providers, such as Saturn, Media Markt & Co., also advertise under this label with offers. Numerous consumers take advantage of this – and go bargain hunting.

However, they now warn against this Consumer Center and the State Criminal Police Office in Rhineland-Palatinate. In many cases, these are fake shops that are “difficult to recognize at first glance”, according to a joint statement. “Before an order is placed”, all information should be “carefully” checked. A popular scam in the course of Black Friday is, for example, phishing mails, which UPS, DHL or DPD notifications “look confusingly similar”, warned the mail providers GMX.de and web.de in a message. The procedure was “ruthless”.

Black Friday: Phishing e-mails lure with offers and deals

In the phishing emails, those affected are asked to make payments to settle alleged shipping costs. The scammers also stole their victims’ online banking or PayPal account credentials.

A person looks at the Black Friday deals on Amazon’s online shopping site on a tablet computer. © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa

In addition to data theft, the warning applies above all to counterfeit vouchers that are said to be in circulation. Amazon itself but also Zalando should be affected. A link then leads to fake sites that look just like the real online shops.

Black Friday 2022: You should pay attention to this

Basically, it is advisable to think about which purchases to make and what to do without in case of doubt before Black Friday. If customers have nevertheless made an ill-considered purchase or are not satisfied with the delivered goods, the right of withdrawal remains. In the case of an online purchase, this is usually possible up to 14 days after delivery of the item without giving reasons. Only the return of the purchased product may incur costs. (tu/dpa)

