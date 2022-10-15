In the Czech Republic, the second power unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant was unscheduled due to a faulty valve

In the Czech Republic, power engineers unplannedly disconnected the second power unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) from the network. This was told by the press secretary of the station Jiri Bezdek, his words are quoted RIA News.

The outage at the station, located in the south-east of the country, occurred on 15 September. Bezdek said that the decision to suspend work was made after specialists discovered non-standard indicators during the measurement of one of the auxiliary systems. “The reason for shutdown is a malfunction of the main shutoff valve. The duration of the repair work will be determined after the unit cools down and the specified equipment is inspected,” the spokesman said.

It is noted that there were no changes in the operation of the first and fourth power units, and the third underwent a planned shutdown for fuel replacement.

