The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court of the UN, issued this Friday (26) a preliminary decision in the action proposed by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The panel, made up of 17 judges, determined that the State of Israel must take all appropriate measures to “avoid genocide” and adopt a position that allows the entry of humanitarian assistance and the provision of basic services in the enclave. The court's decision did not adhere to the request for a ceasefire filed by the applicant country, which was expected by Hamas.

In the context of the case presented by South Africa, which accused the Tel Aviv government of having “genocidal intentions” in Gaza without overwhelming evidence, the ICJ asked Israel to guarantee with immediate effect that its military does not commit any act prohibited by the Convention on Genocide. Among these acts, he specifically cited “killing members of the Palestinian civilian group in Gaza or deliberately subjecting them to living conditions calculated to bring about their total or partial physical destruction”.

The UN Court also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas since October 7.

This court's decisions are legally binding on Israel, although the ICJ has little means of enforcing them. Even so, the judges also ruled, as part of the precautionary measures, that Israel must guarantee the preservation of war-related evidence and deliver a report within a month on all measures taken to date.

Netanyahu reiterates criticism of the accusation

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated shortly after the decision that the accusation of genocide against his country being investigated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “is not just false, it is scandalous”, although he celebrated the fact that the court The Hague did not order the immediate cessation of the ceasefire in the Strip.

“Like all countries, Israel has the basic right to self-defense. The Hague court correctly rejected the scandalous demand to deprive us of this right,” said Netanyahu after hearing the ICJ's decision on the provisional measures demanded by South Africa.

“The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right to self-defense is blatant discrimination against the State and has been rightly rejected,” added the prime minister, who stressed Israel’s “unwavering commitment” to international law.

In this sense, he also stated that the country will continue to defend itself against Hamas, which he defined as a “terrorist and genocidal organization”. “Never again,” said Netanyahu, repeating the motto of the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, which is commemorated this Saturday (27).

“On October 7, Hamas perpetrated the most horrific atrocities against the people of Israel since the Holocaust, and promises to repeat these atrocities over and over again. Our war is against Hamas terrorists, not against Palestinian civilians,” he emphasized .

The prime minister also expressed Israel's commitment to facilitating humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and keeping civilians out of harm's way, while accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.