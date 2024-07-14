Sky News Arabia correspondent reported on Sunday that 12 people were killed and dozens wounded as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Abu Areban School, which is affiliated with UNRWA.

Abu Hasna said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, “This school is a refuge for thousands of displaced Palestinians from different areas of the Gaza Strip.”

“Any school that is equipped as a shelter is reported to the Israeli army, and its coordinates are sent to the Israeli authorities to avoid being hit by airstrikes or artillery shelling,” he added, noting at the same time that the agency has “several times” sent the coordinates of all its shelters, which house hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

However, the agency’s spokesman considered that “what happened is an indication that there is no safe place in Gaza, whether UNRWA centers, the streets, the beach or the Mawasi area. Everyone is exposed to danger at any time.”

Abu Hasna estimated that about 190 schools and shelters were completely or partially destroyed as a result of Israeli strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

More than 530 displaced people have been killed in UNRWA shelters, in addition to 195 agency employees so far, the spokesman confirmed.

The targeting of the UNRWA school came a day after an Israeli attack on the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, which led to the killing of more than 90 Palestinians and the injury of hundreds.

On Sunday, Israel confirmed the killing of the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade of Hamas, Rafeh Salama, in the raid that targeted Al-Mawasi.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has previously estimated that the agency has funds to continue operating until September.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed to donors to fund UNRWA, noting that there was no alternative to it, despite Israeli accusations that it supports Hamas.