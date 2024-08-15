UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma told Al-Monitor that the agency was keen to provide aid to save the lives of Palestinians in Gaza, and that the first thing it did was open its shelters to them.

“People started coming to these shelters looking for protection, and at one point during the war, there were about a million people in about 150 shelters, and the shelters were very crowded and people were being held in them,” Juliet added.

“The agency’s plans were to host a maximum of 150,000 people, but we did not expect that 90 percent of Gaza’s population would seek shelter or refuge with us,” Toma continued.

“People took refuge in UN buildings hoping to be safe, but there is no safe place, and we said that early on,” UNRWA’s communications director said.

“The schools are open but they have been bombed since the first week, and our headquarters in Gaza City was bombed,” she continued.

“Two weeks ago, several schools in Gaza were bombed and our headquarters are being bombed constantly,” she said.