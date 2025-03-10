03/10/2025



Updated at 7:26 p.m.





The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) is in “A critical and precarious situation”. This Concise has noticed this Tuesday at a press conference his general commissioner. “We need financial help urgently so that the agency can survive,” said Philippe Lazzarini, who added that the current moments are “of enormous geopolitical uncertainty.” “We cannot allow the agency to imposition due to the hard campaign of misinformation, the KNESET legislation and the suspension of donations,” he added.

Thus, from Geneva, Lazzarini has been “disappointed by the lack of decision.” “I know we have many supports, but we also have many detractors,” he said, and then regrets that an agency like Unrwa “is something collateral for the polarization of Israelopalestine conflict.” “For me there is no logic to want to eliminate it,” he completed.

The General Commissioner of the UNRWA also wanted to put The focus on a new hunger crisis that Gaza could experience, if Israel continues, making help. “I think the more time let’s continue like this, the more the increase in this impact on the population will look (…) we are at risk unfortunately to return to the exit box,” he added.

Lazzarini has said that this collapse would “create a void” in the occupied Palestinian territories, while producing effects in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria. He has also insisted on the importance of UNRWA when Take education to the countries in which he acts and how that fault would make the “fertile terrain for extremism in the region and beyond.”









They ask member states supporting the organization

This Monday, the UNRWA Commissioner has expressed, the Member States has been asked that support the organization until there is a clear political panorama. “Until the international community can carry out the Cairo Declaration Plan for the reconstruction and proposal of the global alliance for the implementation of a solution of the two states,” he insisted.

On that, Lazzarini has added that UNRWA will carry out a transition to “empower and prepare” the Palestinian institutions, so that “the right of Palestinian refugees and their access to basic services” is preserved. However, having uncertainty about the future From the agency, his general commissioner has launched a message of calm: “The status of refugee of the Palestinians will not be canceled what happens,” he has completed. «His right remains independently of UNRWA. In addition, your right to return and restoration will be further emphasized.

Israel, through its ambassador to the UN, has affirmed that “There are many alternatives” They can assume the role of UNRWA. For that, the General Commissioner has also had an answer. “They have silenced an international NGO series and now in Israel the operating measures of international organizations are being undermined,” he said, to denounce that since the UNRWA “they have been faced with many challenges since the Israeli legislation entered into force at the end of January.” «It is not only about UNRWA, but any individual or organization to adhere to international humanitarian law or that promotes the right of the Palestinians, ”he said.

Help from Alto El Fuego in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini has reviewed at the beginning of his appearance the performance of the UNRWA From the beginning of the high fire In Gaza. “We have offered food to more than two million people, open emergency centers, assisted to many people or vaccinated against the polio more than 200,000 children of very young age,” he said. It has also broken down the opening of a distance education program “to which more than 200,000 minors have been pointed out.”

«What we cannot do anymore, with the absence of international presence, is coordination with Israeli military authorities … therefore our Palestinian staff is much more exposedit is much more vulnerable to possible abuse by the Israeli army, ”said Lazzarini. However, he wanted to make it clear: “Despite these challenges, UNRWA will continue to fulfill its mandate until you cannot do it.”