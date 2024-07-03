Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday that tons of waste are now surrounding the tents of displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, amid the leakage of sewage water and the spread of intestinal and skin diseases.

The UN agency added in a report: “With the decrease in safe spaces where the displaced can set up their tents and live in the middle of the Gaza Strip, tons of waste and sewage seemed to be besieging them in their tents, amid the spread of intestinal and skin diseases.”

UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Waterridge said, according to the report: “The agency’s staff were denied access to waste dumps by the Israeli authorities, while many of our sanitation centers and waste disposal vehicles and trucks were destroyed.”

“The rising temperatures create more problems, not only bad smells, but also the spread of diseases and pests such as mice, rats and mosquitoes that increase the spread of diseases,” she added.

This comes in light of the loss of some medicines that contribute to the treatment of widespread skin and intestinal diseases, as the Ministry of Health says that 70 percent of medicines are missing and specialized treatments are almost running out of its stores.