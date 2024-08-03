Shaaban Bilal (Rafah)

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), described the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic” and unprecedented, stressing that food and medical aid is very little compared to what was entering before May 6, especially with the closure of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

Abu Hasna explained in an interview with Al-Ittihad that about 60 trucks enter Gaza daily, which constitutes 10% of the trucks that were supposed to enter before October 7, noting that the continuation of the war means more suffering for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the Strip.

He pointed out that 90% of the population of the Strip had been displaced several times, some of them more than 15 times, and had turned into “human skeletons” due to psychological trauma, the high number of dead, wounded and missing persons, and the destruction of the infrastructure, which made Gaza uninhabitable.

The UN official pointed to the widespread spread of diseases in all areas of Gaza, from skin diseases such as scabies and rashes, to intestinal infections, viral hepatitis, and meningitis, in light of the increasing fears of a wider spread of epidemics in the current period with the high temperatures, overcrowding, and lack of potable water, in addition to the fact that hospitals and clinics are out of service, which has increased pressure on UNRWA. Abu Hasna stated that the agency has 10 central clinics and 100 medical points that are still operating in shelters and various areas of Gaza, but there is great pressure on these clinics and centers due to the collapse of the medical system in the sector, and the shortage of medicines, specialized competencies, and beds, pointing to the death of many cancer and kidney patients due to malnutrition and the lack of treatment. The UNRWA spokesman considered the closure of the crossings a severe blow to the humanitarian work system, pointing to the absence of order and security within the sector and the attempt by groups of desperate people to control the relief trucks that enter sometimes, in addition to the cancellation and postponement of many humanitarian missions due to the danger of continuous shelling and the exposure of convoys to gunfire. The UN official pointed out that the ongoing displacement operations greatly complicate relief operations, as about 190,000 people were affected in the last evacuation operation in Khan Yunis, which means that 10% of the population of Gaza was evacuated within hours and has no place to go.

In this context, the Deputy Director of the UNRWA Media Office in Gaza, Enas Hamdan, warned that dissolving the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) would lead to “the end of the refugee issue,” considering that this “would be the first time in the history of the United Nations,” according to media reports.

flagrant violations

The spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) referred to a number of flagrant violations, including the killing of about 200 UNRWA employees so far, the largest number since the establishment of the United Nations, the destruction of 190 buildings and facilities belonging to the organization, in addition to the killing of 560 displaced persons and the injury of 1,760 others in shelters that fly the UN flag.