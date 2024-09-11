“This is the highest number of deaths among our staff in a single incident,” UNRWA added in a statement.

For his part, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on the X platform that “since the beginning of the war in Gaza, at least 220 agency employees have been killed.”

He stressed that “there has been a blatant and relentless disregard for humanitarian teams since the beginning of the war.”

“The longer impunity continues, the more irrelevant international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions become,” he concluded his post.

The Israeli parliament (Knesset) had approved “in principle” last July a bill classifying UNRWA as a terrorist organization and proposing severing ties with it.

The vote is the latest step in an Israeli campaign against the agency, which Israeli leaders accuse of cooperating with Hamas in Gaza.

UNRWA provides education, health care and aid services to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

UNRWA’s relations with Israel have long been tense, but they have deteriorated sharply since the start of the war in Gaza, and Israel has repeatedly called for the agency to be dissolved.

Israel says hundreds of UNRWA employees are members of “terrorist” groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, but has yet to provide evidence to a UN review process.

Several donor countries stopped funding UNRWA following the Israeli accusations, but many have since reversed the decision.